Apna Dal demands time-bound justice to victim in Unnao case

Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel on Saturday said that the victim in the Unnao case should get time-bound justice and the case should not be politicised. "I pay tribute to the daughter who lost her life. Apna Dal has provided financial assistance to the deceased family. The victim should get time-bound justice. This issue should not be politicised. Women safety has never become a priority that is why crimes against women do not stop," Patel told reporters here.

"We all need to rise above our political differences and speak against crime in one voice. All loopholes need to be fixed to ensure timely justice to women," she said. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

