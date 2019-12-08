UK PM Johnson sees lead over Labour edge up - YouGov poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has increased its lead slightly over the opposition Labour Party to 10 points, a YouGov poll for The Sunday Times showed ahead of Thursday's national election. Support for the Conservatives stood at 43%, up to one point, while Labour was unchanged at 33%, the Sunday Times's political editor Tim Shipman said on Twitter.

YouGov polled 1,680 people on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

