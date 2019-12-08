Anaj Mandi Fire: Delhi minister Imran Hussain expresses grief, assures thorough probe

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Sunday expressed grief over the fire incident at Anaj Mandi and assured a thorough investigation into the tragic incident in which 32 people lost their lives. The minister assured people that a thorough investigation would be carried out and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

"It is a tragic incident. The investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it," he said while speaking to reports at the incident site. As many as 32 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road in the morning today, police said.

Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

