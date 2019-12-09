Democracy in danger, those disagree taken as enemies: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday said the democracy in the country was in danger as those who disagree were being treated as enemies. "We have never heard of a democracy where there is no freedom of speech and those who disagree are treated as enemy and intellectuals are booked under sedition charges," Gehlot said.

Reacting to the introduction of the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people needed to understand the direction the country was heading towards. "Only time will tell in which direction they want to take the country. People will have to understand well before time in which direction the country is headed towards," Gehlot said.

Gehlot, however, said people had started understanding it, considering the results in Maharashtra and Haryana. The BJP had to face "defeat" in Maharashtra and Haryana despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah raising the issue of nationalism and Article 370, he said.

