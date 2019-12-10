AAP promised regularisation but became a hinderance after coming to power: Tiwari

The AAP came to power in Delhi by promising voters to regularise unauthorised colonies but itself proved to be a "hinderance", Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said at a public meeting in West Delhi's Vikas Nagar on Tuesday. Tiwari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi through enactment of a law in Parliament.

The AAP and the BJP have been involved in a war of words over unauthorised colonies, which is getting more intense as Delhi approaches assembly polls early next year. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised questions over the intention of the Centre with regard to unauthorised colonies, and said that people would not be satisfied with anything less than registry papers of their properties in these colonies.

Tiwari alleged that the AAP "misled" people on the issue of regularisation. "Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the issue of unauthorised colonies but kept it pending for five years and only misled the people and Arvind Kejriwal was the greatest hinderance in regularisation of these colonies," Tiwari alleged.

The AAP recently observed 'Dhoka Divas' protests across the city, alleging BJP was making "false" promises of regularising unauthorised colonies. Ownership rights will improve the lives of 40 lakh residents living in these colonies, paving way for development of basic amenities like roads, drains, sewerage, community centres, and waste disposal these, Tiwari promised.

"With the efforts of Central government, the registration work of the properties in unauthorised colonies will begin on Dec 16 and the people will get ownership rights of their houses." Tiwari also lauded the Modi government citing the abolition of Article 370, legislation on Triple Talaq and the recent verdict of Supreme Court in Ayodhya case.

