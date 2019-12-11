Senate Democratic leader Schumer 'waiting to see the writing' on USMCA
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he would wait to see the written form of the U.S. Mexico Canada trade pact before making a determination on it.
"I'm waiting to see the writing," he said after top officials from Canada, Mexico and the United States signed a fresh overhaul of their quarter-century-old regional trade pact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Democratic
- Senate
- Canada
- Mexico
ALSO READ
Chinese papers avoid details of Hong Kong's democratic election landslide
Grateful to SC for upholding democratic values,
Indian Constitution is supreme law in country's democratic framework: President Kovind
Maha situation called for maintaining democratic values, citizens' right of good governance: SC
CORRECTED-UPDATE 8-Landslide democratic win puts pressure on leader of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong