Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari hurt by Rahul's rape remark: BJP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:43 IST
Women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari hurt by Rahul's rape remark: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former minister Priya Sethi on Saturday said the women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are hurt by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's rape remark, and demanded his resignation from Parliament. Sethi, who is also BJP spokesperson and in-charge of 'Mahila Morcha', alleged that the Congress leader is using crimes against women as a political tool.

She said the country is waiting for the action from Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the remarks of her son and party MP. "The comments of Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad, have hurt the women of entire country. Women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have been hurt by his statement," the BJP leader said in a statement here.

Gandhi clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP, saying he has simply made a point that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about 'Made in India' but it has now become 'rape in India' as incidents of rapes are being reported in newspapers across the country. "The person who was dreaming to be the prime minister of the country does not know how to respect women of the country, and not only women are hurt, his remarks indicate that all men are rapists in the country which is not true," she said.

Seeking an apology from him over the remark, Sethi said, "Politicians like Rahul have no moral right to be in Parliament and he should resign as its member." "Unethical words, desperation and obsessed by Modi's idea of Make in India, the Congress leader has insulted the women as well as the country," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas aircraft evacuated in Sydney after smoke fills cabin

Sydney, Dec 15 AP Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth on Sunday used slides to evacuate the Airbus A330 after it was forced to return as the cabin filled with smoke. Qantas said flight 575 returned to Sydney shortly after tak...

Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Hong Kong International Airport reported its biggest fall in passenger numbers in more than a decade in November, official data released on Sunday showed. The airport handled just over five million passengers, down 16.2 from a year earlier,...

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam on CAA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens an...

AP govt to enact law on education medium

The Andhra Pradesh government is bringing in a Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature for amending the AP Education Act, 1982, to give a legal shield to the proposal for conversion of all schools in the state to the Engli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019