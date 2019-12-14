Women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari hurt by Rahul's rape remark: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former minister Priya Sethi on Saturday said the women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are hurt by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's rape remark, and demanded his resignation from Parliament. Sethi, who is also BJP spokesperson and in-charge of 'Mahila Morcha', alleged that the Congress leader is using crimes against women as a political tool.

She said the country is waiting for the action from Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the remarks of her son and party MP. "The comments of Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad, have hurt the women of entire country. Women from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have been hurt by his statement," the BJP leader said in a statement here.

Gandhi clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP, saying he has simply made a point that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about 'Made in India' but it has now become 'rape in India' as incidents of rapes are being reported in newspapers across the country. "The person who was dreaming to be the prime minister of the country does not know how to respect women of the country, and not only women are hurt, his remarks indicate that all men are rapists in the country which is not true," she said.

Seeking an apology from him over the remark, Sethi said, "Politicians like Rahul have no moral right to be in Parliament and he should resign as its member." "Unethical words, desperation and obsessed by Modi's idea of Make in India, the Congress leader has insulted the women as well as the country," she said.

