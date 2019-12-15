Left Menu
Development News Edition

French union calls for break in transport strikes over Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 04:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 04:30 IST
French union calls for break in transport strikes over Christmas
The reform-minded CFDT had stayed out of the strike, which has caused travel chaos across the country since Dec. 5. Image Credit: Flickr

France's CFDT union is opposed to transporting strikes over the Christmas period but will call for new actions in January if the government does not drop a pension reform proposal that would encourage more years of work, its leader said on Sunday. In a major overhaul of its pension scheme, the French government has proposed that people work two years longer to get a full pension, drawing a hostile response from trade unions who said they would step up strike action to force an about-face.

The reform-minded CFDT had stayed out of the strike, which has caused travel chaos across the country since Dec. 5. But it said a "red line" had been crossed and called on members to join mass protests on Tuesday. "Let's be clear: CFDT railway workers do not want a blockage during the holidays. Then in January (...) if the text has not changed, the CFDT will continue to mobilize," CFDT Secretary General Laurent Berger told Journal du Dimanche.

"We should not make users pay the bill. It would be unbearable if they could not spend this holiday season with their loved ones. We have to break the deadlock," he also said. In contrast, the hardline CGT union on Thursday had warned that there would be no break for Christmas unless the government dropped the whole pension reform plan.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told Le Parisien Dimanche he would meet unions next week and asked everyone to take responsibility ahead of Christmas. "I don't think the French would accept that some people could deprive them of this moment," Philippe said.

Junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Saturday that the proposal to encourage people to work until 64 through a system of bonuses and discounts could still be negotiated. French retailers and hoteliers have warned that their crucial Christmas season could be derailed if the transport strike drags on for much longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019