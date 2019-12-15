ABVP workers burn Rahul Gandhi's effigy in Kolhapur

An effigy of Congress leaderRahul Gandhi was set on fire by ABVP activists in Kolhapur inwestern Maharashtra over his remarks against Hindutva iconV D Savarkar

An ABVP worker was injured in the protest held infront of the office of the Kolhapur District CongressCommittee in evening

Addressing a Congress rally in Delhi on Saturday,Rahul Gandhi had rejected the BJP's demand for an apology overhis "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was RahulGandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise forspeaking the truth. His remarks had triggered a political firestorm withthe BJP flaying the former Congress president.

