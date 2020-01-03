Belarus Ambassador, interior Minister of Nigeria discuss prospects for cooperation

On December 31, 2019, the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Minister of the interior of Nigeria R.Aregbesola.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of security, civil defense, training of Nigerian military personnel in courses on special military training. The Belarusian side extended an invitation to the Minister of the interior of Nigeria to make an official visit to Belarus in January 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

