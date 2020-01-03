Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to bring resolution against CAA implementation in Assam: Gogoi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:19 IST
Cong to bring resolution against CAA implementation in Assam: Gogoi
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday said the Congress will bring a resolution during the special one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on January 13 to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state. The resolution will make a plea to ensure that the Assam Accord is not violated or diluted in any way by the CAA which should not be implemented in the state, Gogoi told reporters here.

"The Assam Accord must be implemented in letter and spirit and should not be diluted in any way. The CAA has violated the Accord and the Preamble of our Constitution, leading to widespread agitations across the country", he said. The stir demanding CAA's withdrawal is not confined to Assam alone but even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency where Section 144 has been imposed, Gogoi said.

The special session of the state assembly has been called on January 13 for constitutional ratification of the extension of reservations for scheduled tribes and castes. "There is no dispute on this ratification and we support it.

"If the ruling BJP brings the resolution against the implementation of CAA, we will support it but if they do not, then we will place it in the house", Gogoi, who is fourth-term MLA, said. Assam is passing through a critical period and this issue must be discussed in the house, the former cm said.

Protests against the CAA in Assam are by all sections of people and have been democratic so far but the government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has adopted repressive measures to curb it, he said. Congress members and other agitators are being put behind the bars with KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi arrested, handcuffed and the way he was treated as a criminal made the Assam Human Rights Commission take cognizance of it, he added.

The BJP has adopted a "double standard" on the foreigners' issue but "we are very clear that anyone who has come after March 24, 1971, should be detected and deported and this means even those who have come during our tenure". The BJP accuses the Congress of doing vote bank politics on the issue but "when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister, they wanted to issue work permits to the illegal foreigners", he said.

"The BJP then wanted to give permits to both Hindus and Muslims but now they want to give it only to the Hindus", Gogoi added. He accused the chief minister of betraying people of the state who had voted for him with love and trust, but now he does not listen to the voice of the people.

"He is the greatest betrayer. He was once given the title of 'Jatiya Nayak' (Peoples' Hero) but now he is considered as 'Jatiya Shatru' (Peoples' enemy)", the three-time former chief minister said. Responding to a query on Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said, "forget him. He moves to whoever is in power. He is a professional singer who sings to the tune of those in power".

"The BJP's arrogance will bring them down. They are undemocratic and are determined to destroy the unity and integrity of the nation", he added. Gogoi accused the BJP government of failing to protect the language and culture of the state and added the country was in a mess- both politically and economically.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora and Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout unde...

Rebel BJP leader takes out rally against crimes against

Rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman took out a rally in Agartala on Friday against crimes against women in Tripura, which was joined by thousands of people. Speaking at a large gathering, Barman said that his programme was completely apoliti...

How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use. How are ...

World cannot afford another war in Gulf: UN chief Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, following the killing of Irans top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike. Voicing deep concern over the escala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020