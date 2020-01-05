U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer cautions Trump against 'bumbling' into war
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday warned President Donald Trump against "bumbling" into war following a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
"We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war," Schumer said on ABC's "This Week," adding that he does not believe Trump has the authority to go to war without congressional authorization.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
