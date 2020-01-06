Trump says there will be a “major retaliation” against Iran if it retaliates
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
The president also told reporters traveling with him from Florida that he was willing to go after Iranian cultural sites because Iran had killed Americans, and he said the administration "may discuss" releasing intelligence related to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Tehran
- Florida
- Iranian
- Qassem Soleimani
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Jr to embark on book tour to engage with Indian-Americans
Tehran air pollution forces week-long school closure
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
Soleimani ceremony in Tehran cancelled due to huge turnout in second city: Guards (AFP) MRJ