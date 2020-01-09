Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenge DMK to point out anything in CAA which affects Indian Muslims, says Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao challenged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and any other leader for a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while asserting that people have eagerly welcomed the Centre's decision.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 06:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 06:22 IST
Challenge DMK to point out anything in CAA which affects Indian Muslims, says Muralidhar Rao
BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao speaking at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao challenged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and any other leader for a debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while asserting that people have eagerly welcomed the Centre's decision. "It is very unfortunate that leaders like Stalin are indulging in misinformation campaigns, politicizing the Act passed by the Parliament. I challenge DMK leadership to come and point out anything in the Act which is against Indian Muslims and citizens," Rao said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He further stated that the pro-CAA rallies and marches carried out by BJP in Tamil Nadu had been widely appreciated by the masses. "There is a tremendous response from the people for the BJP campaign in support of the CAA. People have eagerly welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rao said.

Further stating that there was no plan by the Centre to conduct a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise he said, "NRC was conducted in Assam under the directions of the Supreme Court. There is no NRC (planned) for Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country. If there is any plan to conduct NRC, any day in the future it will be held only after holding discussions with the political parties, state governments, and the Parliament." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Boris Johnson tees up fight over fishing in talks with EU leaders httpson.ft.com2N6CXDd - Pri...

Alpine skiing-Course worker frustrates run of Olympian

Veteran Argentine skier Cristian Javier Simari Birkner has never had a top-25 finish on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit, and his drought continued in unfortunate circumstances through no fault of his own on Wednesday.A double Olympian s...

Aircraft surveillance firm says sharing position data for crashed Ukrainian jet with authorities

U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aireon has collected the position data from a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday and is sharing it with the appropriate authorities, a spokeswoman said.Aireons satellite-...

UPDATE 4-Most Puerto Ricans still without power, many sleeping outdoors after quakes

Two thirds of Puerto Ricans remained without power and nearly a quarter lacked drinking water on Wednesday after earthquakes battered the Caribbean island, including the most powerful to strike the U.S. territory in 102 years. The quakes, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020