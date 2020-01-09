Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European People's Party, the European parliament's umbrella center-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which need to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"If the European People's Party is unable to change course, then a new initiative will be needed in European politics, a new direction," Orban told a news conference. "If we cannot achieve this change within the People's Party, then we will present a new initiative in European party life because we need to create a counterweight to the rise of (French President Emmanuel) Macron's movement," Orban said.

The EPP suspended the membership of Orban's Fidesz party last year over concern about Orban's populist anti-immigration campaigns and erosion of the rule of law, freedom of the press and minority rights under his tenure. Orban said the question was whether his ruling Fidesz would be able to have an impact on the EPP's future direction and in the coming weeks this will become clearer.

Orban, a staunch opponent of mass immigration to Europe from the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa, said the EPP should return to its conservative roots on issues of immigration, the traditional family model and the supremacy of national culture. He declined to comment on whether this meant he would try to forge a new conservative group within the European Parliament, however, he noted that he had met with his Polish ally, ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski this week.

The EPP has said it would send a group of "wise men" to investigate conditions in Hungary and decide whether to keep Fidesz among its ranks, a process that new EPP Chairman Donald Tusk expects to close by the end of January. Orban said he had not seen any document drawn up by the panel and did not know whether such a document existed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

My mission to make BSNL one of top companies in India: Prasad

My mission to make BSNL one of top companies in India Prasad Chennai, Jan 9 PTI Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said state-owned BSNL is a strategic asset of the country and it was his mission to make it one of the top c...

WRAPUP 3-U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

Iran spurned the U.S. presidents call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks, after both sides backed off from intensified conflict following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehrans retaliatory missile ...

Mizoram govt draws flak for new rules of collecting blood bags

The Mizoram government on Thursday drew flak from the opposition Congress over its new rule restricting issuance of blood bags from government-run blood banks without prior permission from the state government. State Congress youth wing pr...

`ISIS sympathiser' wanted by Tamil Nadu police held in Gujarat

An alleged sympathiser of the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ISIS, wanted by the Tamil Nadu and Delhi police, was arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad ATS of Gujarat on Thursday, an official statement said here. Jaafar Ali, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020