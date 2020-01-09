Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime rate in Tripura has come down as police work without political interference: Deb

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:26 IST
Crime rate in Tripura has come down as police work without political interference: Deb
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BjpBiplab)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the crime rate in the state has come down as the BJP-IPFT government has given the police the freedom to work without any political interference. He said this while addressing the Police Week Parade- 2020 at Manoranjan Debbarma stadium here.

"During the tenure of the previous government run by the Left parties police couldn't work freely as they always had to depend on the instructions of the political parties. They are free now and working hard to control the law and order situation and achieved success. The rate of crime has come down," Deb said.

With the change of regime many things have changed including the mindset and style of work of police, he said. "Their mindset has changed and also acquired skills.

Now they know they have to work hard and submit the charge sheet within the time frame. This is what the development is", Deb said. A total of 987 cases have been registered for last 20 months and police have succeeded in controlling drug smuggling in the state, the chief minister said.

The BJP-IPFT government stormed into power in March 2018 ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front. The chief minister announced that his government would recruit 1,100 Gram Sevaks in the state soon to help police to maintain law and order and build a good relationship between the public and police.

"Recruitment of gram sevaks is a step to build a good relationship between police and public and help maintain law and order in village areas", Deb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson calls for end to hostilities in call with Iran President

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call for an end to hostilities between the US and Iran in the wake of mounting tensions in the region since Americas killing of a top Iranian comm...

N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an advanced stage, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Politicians in the British province have...

WRAPUP 2-Ghosn 'very comfortable' after Lebanon questioning-lawyer

Carlos Ghosns lawyer said he was very comfortable with legal proceedings in Lebanon on Thursday, after the fugitive ex-Nissan boss was questioned over an extradition request from Japan where he faces financial misappropriation charges.Ghosn...

BJP made Delhi garbage capital of India, Ghazipur landfill will soon cross height of Taj Mahal: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP and the civic bodies administered by it of making Delhi the garbage capital of India and claimed that the Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal. Hitting back, Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020