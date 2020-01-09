Crime rate in Tripura has come down as police work without political interference: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the crime rate in the state has come down as the BJP-IPFT government has given the police the freedom to work without any political interference. He said this while addressing the Police Week Parade- 2020 at Manoranjan Debbarma stadium here.

"During the tenure of the previous government run by the Left parties police couldn't work freely as they always had to depend on the instructions of the political parties. They are free now and working hard to control the law and order situation and achieved success. The rate of crime has come down," Deb said.

With the change of regime many things have changed including the mindset and style of work of police, he said. "Their mindset has changed and also acquired skills.

Now they know they have to work hard and submit the charge sheet within the time frame. This is what the development is", Deb said. A total of 987 cases have been registered for last 20 months and police have succeeded in controlling drug smuggling in the state, the chief minister said.

The BJP-IPFT government stormed into power in March 2018 ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front. The chief minister announced that his government would recruit 1,100 Gram Sevaks in the state soon to help police to maintain law and order and build a good relationship between the public and police.

"Recruitment of gram sevaks is a step to build a good relationship between police and public and help maintain law and order in village areas", Deb said.

