Anti-CAA protest: Mizo Zirlai Pawl observes black day

Mizoram's apex and most influential student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Thursday observed black day to protest against the amended citizenship law. MZP functionaries displayed black flags at various places in the state capital, responding to a call given by the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), MZP secretary Lalnunmawia Pautu said.

He said the students' body has been opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) since it was a bill as it would have a demographic impact on a small state like Mizoram. Though the state is exempted under the law, Mizoram is still vulnerable to illegal influx, as the Chakma people from Bangladesh will migrate to neighbouring states and later, come to Mizoram as they have an autonomous district council here, Pautu claimed.

Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government, Pautu alleged that it is responsible for the deaths during the nation-wide protests against the law since December last year. He also blamed the Centre for the death of a Mizo ethnic tribal, who was allegedly beaten to death by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Tripura in December. NESO finance secretary and MZP leader Ricky Lalbiakmawia said that NESO and its partner organisations will continue to oppose the amended citizenship law till it is scrapped.

He said that the Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by NESO on January 22. Ricky also said that Mizoram is not fully protected from infiltration unless the law is scrapped or the entire Northeast region is exempted from the purview of the law.

He urged the people of Mizoram to extend support to NESO in the fight against the CAA. On Tuesday, functionaries of MZP waved black flags at Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga for voting in favour of the citizenship bill in Parliament, as the MP arrived in Aizawl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.