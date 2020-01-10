Those with few seats in LS trying to topple Modi govt by orchestrating protest in JNU, says Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that those who have very few seats in Lok Sabha are trying to topple the Modi government through orchestrating protest in Jadavpur University and JNU but they won't succeed in their attempt. The minister condemned the violence in the JNU campus and said that action should be taken against the accused.

"Those who want to get register for next semester were stopped. One Leftist group was determined not to allow students who want to study. When they did not become successful they resorted to violence. Servers were broken twice. They have the right to protest. JNU is a prestigious central university which runs on taxpayers' money. Action should be taken against those resorted to violence," Prasad told ANI. "Have any of the leaders of Opposition parties who are visiting JNU, specifically said that vandalising servers is not right? Those parties who have 3-4 seats in Lok Sabha, they think that by orchestrating protest in Jadavpur or JNU they will be able to topple the Modi government. But they will not succeed," he said.

On January 5, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods which left several of them injured. The minister said that everyone has the right to protest but it should be peaceful.

He also alleged that BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was locked for seven hours by Students' Federation of India (SFI) people at Vishwa Bharti University on Wednesday in West Bengal's Birbhum. (ANI)

