Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.
Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, had been talked about as a potential presidential contender for two decades, ever since his underdog campaign for the mayor's office in Newark, New Jersey, was chronicled in an Academy Award-nominated documentary.
His departure from the race leaves only a few candidates of color among the dozen Democrats still vying to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November, in what had once been the most historically diverse set of candidates in U.S history.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cory Booker
- AfricanAmerican
- Donald Trump
- New Jersey
- Democratic
- Newark
ALSO READ
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.
SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace
UPDATE 2-Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race
UPDATE 1-Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race