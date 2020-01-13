Left Menu
Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:33 IST
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, had been talked about as a potential presidential contender for two decades, ever since his underdog campaign for the mayor's office in Newark, New Jersey, was chronicled in an Academy Award-nominated documentary.

His departure from the race leaves only a few candidates of color among the dozen Democrats still vying to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November, in what had once been the most historically diverse set of candidates in U.S history.

