Nadda to meet Maha BJP leaders

National working president of the BJP J P Nadda would be holding meetings with state leaders of the party here for the first time on Wednesday after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came to power in Maharashtra. Nadda arrived here on Tuesday night.

The BJP, which had won 122 seats on its own in 2014, bagged 105 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the 2019 state elections. However, the Sena severed its ties with the BJP and formed government in alliance with the NCP and Congress.

For the first time after the government formation a senior leader of the party would be holding a meeting with state BJP leaders. Post elections, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse openly blamed former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his close associates for the party's disappointing performance.

Several sitting and former ministers including Khadse had been denied ticket in the polls..

