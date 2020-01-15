Puducherry BJP MLAs meet Kiran Bedi, demand CM Narayansamy's resignation

Three BJP legislators from Puducherry met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to complain against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and demanded his resignation. The BJP MLAs met Bedi on Tuesday after Congress MLA M Dhanavelu accused the Chief Minister of stopping welfare activities in his constituency, Bahoor.

V Saminathan, part of the BJP delegation which met Bedi said, "Congress' MLA Dhanavelu has levelled corruption charges against the Chief Minister and his Cabinet. We have asked the Governor to convene a special session of Assembly to take up the matter. We demanded resignation of the Chief Minister." Earlier on Monday, Dhanavelu had said, "There have been continuous attempts by the Chief Minister to stop welfare activities in my constituency (Bahoor). The officials have been instructed to not carry out developmental work here."

The Congress MLA said many of his colleagues are dissatisfied with Narayanasamy and added that he will soon meet Rahul Gandhi regarding the current situation in the constituency. "I am collecting evidence of corrupt practices of this government. The Chief Minister, along with the other ministers, are doing corruption. Many MLAs are dissatisfied with him and are waiting to raise their voices against him. I will meet Rahul Gandhi after Pongal and apprise him of the situation," Dhanavelu had said. (ANI)

