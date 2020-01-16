Russian lawmakers approve Putin's pick for new PM

Russian MPs on Thursday overwhelmingly backed President Vladimir Putin's pick for the country's new prime minister.

After hearing Mikhail Mishustin lay out his aims lawmakers voted to approve his candidacy, with no MPs voting against him, although Communist MPs abstained.

"The decision has been taken," concluded speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

