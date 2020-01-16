Left Menu
PM nominee says Russians must 'feel real changes for the better'

  • PTI
  • Moscow
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:24 IST
President Vladimir Putin's nominee for the prime minister told lawmakers Thursday that the government needs to work harder so that Russians feel real improvements in their lives. "As the president has stressed several times, people should already now be feeling really changes for the better, so far this is happening far from everywhere," Mikhail Mishustin, currently the head of Russia's tax service, told lawmakers who must approve his candidacy.

On Wednesday Putin nominated the little-known tax chief as the new prime minister after he unveiled sweeping constitutional changes and the government of his loyal lieutenant Dmitry Medvedev resigned. Mishustin, the 53-year-old prime minister-designate, also said authorities need to restore confidence with the business community.

"To develop further and ensure further growth of GDP we need primarily to stimulate the growth of the investment... to restore the trust that has perhaps been lost between the authorities and business," he said. He said the government had "a huge amount of work" ahead and would be open to "constructive criticism".

And he said the government should be in touch with ordinary people. "It's very important for us to hear what is happening.

