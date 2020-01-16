T'gana BJP calls for rejection of TRS in urban bodies' polls Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI): People of Telangana should teach the ruling TRS a lesson by rejecting it in the upcoming urban local bodies polls, state BJP president K Laxman said on Thursday. The party released a 'charge sheet' highlighting the alleged failures of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led governments poll promises and other initiatives.

"The people of the state are casting their votes to TRS as they are deceived by the KCR's words (promises). There is a necessity to apply brakes to the cars (TRS party symbol) momentum in the municipal elections," he said. Some of the municipalities under KCRs government were not in a position to pay salaries to their employees, he said while accusing the government of failing to implement some of the schemes supported by the Centre.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations would go for polls on January 22, and campaign was on in full swing..

