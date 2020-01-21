Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:50 IST
Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship Act. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit back at the chief minister, asking him not to issue "ridiculous" statements which only exposed his "subservience" to the Gandhi family and his desire to make the "family happy to save" his chair.

The Punjab CM said Delhi was the second state after Haryana where the SAD had decided not to contest the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. "The Punjab chief minister on Tuesday challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity with regard to the unconstitutional legislation which they were party to passing in both houses of Parliament," a statement issued here read.

The chief minister also asserted that the SAD's claim that they had decided against contesting the Delhi polls on account of differences over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was "preposterous and unacceptable". He said the decision was "motivated by political compulsions" as the SAD had realised that it had "no ground support" and could not win even a single seat.

"Or perhaps, the BJP was not ready to give them what they wanted in terms of seats, prompting them to look for a graceful way out of the situation," Amarinder Singh said. He also asked the SAD to "walk the talk" and show people that they were against the "divisive and destructive" CAA.

The lone Union minister of the party at the Centre should resign immediately in support of their stated stand on the controversial legislation that had evoked nationwide protests, Singh added. He also questioned the SAD support to the legislation in Parliament.

"If you found the CAA to be anti-Muslim, why did you support the legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha," the chief minister asked the SAD. Responding to Amarinder Singh's challenge, the SAD chief asked him to clarify if he was opposed to giving relief to persecuted Sikhs under the CAA and whether he was fighting to get the entire Act rejected to end the relief given to Sikhs.

In a statement, Badal said by opposing CAA, the chief minister was opposing the relief given to Sikhs under the amended law. Asking Singh not to "dance to the tunes of the Gandhi family alone" and also be sensitive about the need to give refuge to persecuted Sikhs as well as other minorities, Sukhbir Badal said the Akalis voted in favour of CAA to save the Sikhs.

"We however recorded our dissent, with me demanding that Muslims also be included in the new Act. We have stuck to our stand and have preferred to forsake contesting the Delhi assembly elections rather than give up our principled stand on this issue," he said. Asserting that the SAD does not need any lessons from a "failed" chief minister on how to react to a situation, Badal said the SAD on its part would continue its struggle to get Muslims included under the ambit of CAA and would continue to use the offices of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for this purpose.

The Akali Dal had announced on Monday that it would not contest the Delhi polls next month after it was asked by the Bharatiya Janata Party to change its stand on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The SAD was of the view that Muslims cannot be left out of the CAA. Taking a dig at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over their alleged "conflicting" statements on CAA, the Punjab chief minister said the Akalis did not have a "principled" stand on the major issue of national importance.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claim that the party had been "under pressure" to review its stand on the CAA was "ludicrous", to say the least, considering the discordant notes the Akalis had been striking on the issue for the past several days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul to hold rallies across country over 'economic problems', 1st in Jaipur on Jan 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies and meetings across the country starting with Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the countrys economic problems including rising unemployment. Congress leaders in New Delhi said Gandhis a...

Yudvir Singh Malik takes charge as Unitech's new CMD after govt supersedes board

Crisis-hit realty firm Unitechs newly appointed chairman and managing director CMD Yudvir Singh Malik assumed office on Tuesday. The central government has superseded Unitechs board on Supreme Courts direction.Yudvir Singh Malik, IAS Retd h...

MP: Six, including two foreigners, held in prostitution racket

Six persons, including an Uzbek and Nepali national, were arrested in an alleged sex racket in Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a bunglow on the airport road and nabbed the six acc...

Mathura lawyers demand extra bench of Allahabad High Court

Demanding an extra bench of the Allahabad High Court, lawyers started a dharna here on Tuesday. They said due to pressure on litigants and an increase in the pendency of cases, an extra bench of the high court should be established either i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020