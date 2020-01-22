Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast leader says fears of age limit for presidential candidates unfounded

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:18 IST
Ivory Coast leader says fears of age limit for presidential candidates unfounded

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday a planned revision of the constitution would not include an age limit for presidential candidates, seeking to dispel fears that his main rivals would be unable to contest an October election. A rise in tensions in recent weeks between Ouattara and his opponents has raised fears of election-related violence in Ivory Coast, francophone West Africa's largest economy, where a disputed 2010 vote set off a civil war that killed 3,000 people.

Ouattara said earlier this month that he intends to revise the constitution ahead of the election to make it "more coherent" but has not provided details. "There will be no change in the constitution to prevent anyone from being a candidate," Ouattara told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing at think-tank Chatham House in London.

"The new constitution (says) anyone can be a candidate, no age limit and I don’t intend to change that." Some opposition leaders have speculated that Ouattara, who is 78, will reimpose the 75-year age limit for presidential candidates that was removed from a new constitution he championed in 2016.

That would exclude himself but also his main rivals, former presidents Laurent Gbagbo, who turns 75 in May, and Henri Konan Bedie, who is 85, from running. Ouattara said late last year he would seek a third term if his predecessors decided to compete.

He told Reuters he would make an announcement by July on whether he would seek re-election, fearing instability and a 'lame duck' presidency if he decides not to run and makes it known months in advance of an election. Gbagbo and Bedie have also not yet said whether they will run.

Gbagbo was acquitted earlier this year of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court for his role in the war but remains in Europe pending an appeal by the prosecution. Political tensions in Ivory Coast have risen since last month, when the public prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader whose forces swept Ouattara to power in 2011.

Soro, currently in Europe, denies charges that he plotted a coup against Ouattara and says they are politically motivated. Addressing delegates at the London gathering, Ouattara said the process of adapting Ivory Coast's electoral code to the new constitution should be completed by February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US confirms first case of China virus on American soil

Washington, Jan 21 AFP US health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.Federal and state officials said the man was in his thir...

CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.The agency said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus...

US STOCKS-Wall Street loses ground as China virus spooks investors

Wall Street backed away from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday weekend to face a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund IMF. All three major U.S. stock ...

Canada PM denies talking to queen about Harry, Meghan security

Montreal, Jan 21 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken directly with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son. The British press has report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020