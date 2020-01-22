Left Menu
Congress leaders speak language of Pakistan PM: Maurya

  PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 00:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-01-2020 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday accused the Congress of engaging in politics of "Muslim appeasement" by spreading lies on the CAA and said their leaders "speak the language" of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Supreme Court declining to grant a stay on the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a "tight slap" on the face of the Congress by the people of the country, he said.

Addressing a press conference here in Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader said the Congress is spreading "falsehood" over the CAA for political gains. "The Congress and other opposition parties have been engaging in false propaganda over the CAA out of sheer frustration as several complex issues were successfully solved by the Modi government, Maurya said.

..in the Chhattisgarh assembly election (in 2018), the Congress made false promises to get elected to power. Now, they have failed to fulfill their promises. "Similarly, they are speaking lies (over CAA) and doing worst politics of Muslim appeasement for political gains, he said.

However, lies of the Congress and other opposition parties have now been exposed before people, the Deputy Chief Minister said. He said Congress leaders "speak the language" of Pakistan's PM.

"After the apex court ruling, the Congress and its allies do not have moral right to speak over it (CAA)," Maurya added. When queried about Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's opposition to the CAA, he said, If Baghel is talking about passing a resolution in the Legislative Assembly blocking the implementation of CAA in the state, then it seems he is not aware of his limits.

"Parliament and state Assemblies have separate responsibilities and works. He (Baghel) is just trying to divert attention of the people of the state from local issues," the BJP leader said. Answering a query on implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP leader said as of now there is no such plan, but "what will happen in the future is not known".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat last year while he was party president, doesn't have knowledge about the NRC, the CAA or the NPR, Maurya said. Congress leaders have a habit of speaking about issues without ascertaining facts, he said.

