Governing pattern of Nepal's Communist forces unique: Prachanda

Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the governing pattern of the country's communist forces is unique and cannot be found in any part of the world nor can be read in any books. According to the former Nepal prime minister, the unique governing system adopted by the NCP cannot be found in any literature in the world.

Addressing a book release programme at the party headquarters on Saturday, Dahal, popularly known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, said that the Nepali communist movement is quite different from the older capitalistic revolution and newer people's revolution. "Nepal's communist party's main objective is to pave the way towards socialism through socialism-oriented 'Janatako Janabad' (people's democracy) as we have marked our victory against feudalism joining hands with the capitalist sector as well," he was quoted as saying by Myrepublica.com portal.

"Whatever we accomplished in Nepal and we experienced and observed, is of unique type which can't be witnessed in any part of the world nor can be read in any books," Dahal said, adding that the party leaders and cadres should be sincere to preserving and promoting the achievements gained after much struggle and sacrifice. The book 'Janatako Janabadka Adharharu' (Baes for People's Democracy) sheds light on the party's historical background after its 'historic' unification between the erstwhile CPN-UML and CPN Maoist (Center), according to Dahal.

"I believe that this book will help people understand about the party, its background, unification campaign and the role the party played during the transitional period." Earlier this month, the 65-year-old communist leader shocked many by saying that he would take responsibility for the incidents that occurred during the decade-long Maoist movement.

Dahal clarified he would take the entire responsibility of the then incidents as the supreme commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) -- which was the armed wing of the Communist Party of Nepal -- and the party chair as well. On January 15, Dahal said he can take the blame for the death of only 5,000 people out of the over 17,000 killed during the decade-long armed insurgency in the country.

The Nepalese civil war, popularly known as the Maoist Conflict or Maoist Insurgency, was a 10-year armed conflict between the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) (CPN-M) and the government of Nepal, fought from 1996 to 2006. The rebellion was launched by the CPN-M on February 13, 1996 with the main aim of overthrowing the Nepali monarchy and establishing a People's Republic. Over 17,000 people were killed during the conflict.

The civil war ended with the comprehensive peace accord signed on November 21, 2006.

