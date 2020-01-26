Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third poll shows Irish PM's party behind in election race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:22 IST
Third poll shows Irish PM's party behind in election race
Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

The party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is trailing its main rival ahead of a general election on Feb. 8, a third consecutive poll showed on Sunday, with data indicating few voters trust it on the key issues of housing and health. The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll showed support for Varadkar's Fine Gael party had fallen seven percentage points to 23% since its last poll in November while fellow center-right rival Fianna Fail was up two points to 26%.

It is the first time Varadkar's party has fallen behind its rival in the Red C poll series since he came to power in 2017. The two other major polls published since the start of the campaign showed the party trailing by 12 and 2 points respectively. While Fine Gael has been praised for its handling of Brexit negotiations and overseeing years of strong economic growth, the poll indicated few voters trust the party on the issues of housing and health which have dominated the campaign so far.

The poll showed just 12% felt Fine Gael was the best party equipped to handle Ireland's housing crisis over the next five years, half the level of those who chose Fianna Fail. The poll showed left-wing Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was up eight points to 19% in the poll, while the Green Party was up one point to 8%.

With no party close to the support required for a majority, at least two parties will likely need to cooperate to form a government. The survey of 1,000 prospective voters was conducted between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020