2020 General Election to be held on 19 September: PM Jacinda Ardern

“I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded instability, a strong economy, and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Until then the Government will continue on getting things done,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty.

"I've always believed that announcing elections dates early is fair. It improves the opportunities for New Zealanders to take part in the democratic process and gives a greater degree of certainty to the political landscape.

"When it comes to the campaign, I've set out Labour's plan to give New Zealanders an election contest that is positive, factual and robust.

"Until then the Government will continue on getting things done," Jacinda Ardern said.

Ms. Ardern has advised the Governor-General of the election date.

The Government's intention is that the House will rise on Thursday, 6 August 2020 and Parliament will be dissolved on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

Writ day will follow on Sunday, 16 August 2020, and nominations will close at noon on Friday, 21 August 2020. Advance voting will start on Monday 7 September 2020.

Subject to the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the House, the last day for the return of the writ will be Thursday, 15 October 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

