Democrat Schumer calls proposal to peruse Bolton manuscript in private 'absurd'
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday rejected a proposal from a couple of Republican senators that lawmakers view a book manuscript produced by a former adviser to President Donald Trump in a classified setting, saying nothing can substitute for sworn testimony.
"What an absurd proposal. It's a book," Schumer told reporters, saying there was no need to read it in a classified setting "unless you want to hide something."
"Our view is simple: we want four witnesses, four documents," he said.
