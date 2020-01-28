TRS MPs to raise GST dues in Parliament; party reiterates

Reaffirming his party's opposition to the CAA and NPR, TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao on Tuesday said his party would fight for the state's rights, including funds due from the Centre, during the upcoming session of parliament. He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of TRS MPs here presided over by TRS working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"We meet every day morning, an half-an-hour before (parliament session starts) and decide our strategy on the issues that would come up that day in parliament and how we should speak. But, general issues, you know, we are against slowdown in economy, we are against CAA, along with it NPR, we are against; we want the money we (Telangana) should get.." Keshav Rao said.

He wanted the OBC census to be included in the upcoming census exercise. Coming out strongly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday last said he may convene a meeting of regional parties and Chief Ministers to oppose the amended citizenship law.

The state assembly may pass a resolution, like other state assemblies did, against the CAA, he had said. Rama Rao suggested to the MPs to raise the GST dues to Telangana from the Centre and the alleged absence of special funds to the state's schemes and programmes, TRS sources said.

He also suggested that the MPs tell the Centre to focus on issues like unemployment, economic slowdown and to keep aside political issues like CAA and NRC, they said..

