US Senate Republicans to discuss Trump impeachment trial witnesses -NBC

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:50 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:53 IST
Representative image

Senate Republicans plan to meet later on Tuesday and are expected to discuss whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, NBC reported, citing four unnamed Republican aides.

The meeting comes as Trump's team plans to wrap up their defense of the Republican president later on Tuesday, with a possible vote later this week on whether to allow witness testimony in the proceeding.

