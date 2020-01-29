Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for solution to Palestinian issue -foreign ministry
Saudi Arabia reaffirmed late on Tuesday its support to all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, according to a statement by the foreign ministry published by the state news agency.
The ministry added that Saudi Arabia appreciates efforts by U.S President Donald Trump to develop a comprehensive peace plan between Palestinians and Israelis.
The statement further added that Saudi Arabia encourages starting direct peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel under U.S auspices.
