Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for solution to Palestinian issue -foreign ministry

  Updated: 29-01-2020 07:12 IST
  Created: 29-01-2020 03:38 IST
Saudi Arabia reaffirmed late on Tuesday its support to all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, according to a statement by the foreign ministry published by the state news agency.

The ministry added that Saudi Arabia appreciates efforts by U.S President Donald Trump to develop a comprehensive peace plan between Palestinians and Israelis.

The statement further added that Saudi Arabia encourages starting direct peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel under U.S auspices.

