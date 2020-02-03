Left Menu
Kirit Somaiya threatens to sit on dharna, demands FIR in Azad Maidan slogan raising incident

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police asking it to lodge an FIR within three days in connection with the raising of slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam at Azad Maidan at a pride march by Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) last week on Saturday. He has also threatened to sit on dharna at Azad Maidan if this is not done.

  ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 12:02 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police asking it to lodge an FIR within three days in connection with the raising of slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam at Azad Maidan at a pride march by Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) last week on Saturday. He has also threatened to sit on dharna at Azad Maidan if this is not done. "Anti National Slogans at 1 February LGBT program at Azad Maidan Mumbai. It's understood that on 1 February program of LGBT few persons abused the country and raised anti-national slogans," read a letter from Somaiya to Senior Inspector, Azad Maidan Police Station

"The function, demonstrations were misused to support Shaheen Bagh/ anti CAA feelings. At Azad Maidan Mumbai, objectionable slogans were given by demonstrators, like "Shargeel Tere Sapno Ko hum manzil Tak Pahunchayenge" ..." Ravan Tere Sapno Ko, hum manzil Tak Pahunchayenge"," it read. "I would request Azad Maidan Police Station to register FIR against those anti-nationals and take strong action," requested Somaiya.

"If Police will not convert my complaint to FIR within three days, I will sit on dharna at Azad maidan," said Kirit Kirit Somaiya. Meanwhile, the Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) -- which conducted the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020 -- has disassociated itself from the slogans raised in support of Sharjeel Imam during Saturday's pride march.

"We completely dissociate ourselves from and strongly condemn the abrupt radical slogans in support of Sharjeel and/or any other slogans against the integrity of India at the gathering," said the QAM in a statement on Sunday. QAM said: "Neither our organisation nor the individuals who have signed the permissions were communicated with or kept informed of the intent and/or content of this sloganeering (in support of Imam)."

Imam was booked for sedition for his provocative speech delivered during the students' protest at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

