HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5 PM Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 p.m. KL-CAA-LD VIJAYAN CM cautions against infiltration of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA stir Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in society.

KA-HEGDE-FREEDOM MOVEMENT Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement Bengaluru: In an apparent attack on Mahatma Gandhi, a controversial BJP MP from Karnataka has questioned the freedom movement led by the Father of the nation, and described India's independence struggle as an "adjustment" with the then British rulers. TL-CAA-SLOGANS "Goli Maro..." slogans at pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad Hyderabad: A group of people raised "traitors should be shot" slogans during a rally organised here as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by a local organisation.

TN-PANCHAYAT CHIEF-GANG Newly elected panchayat president hacked to death Erode: A newly elected panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in Anthiyur area near here, police said. PTI NVG NVG.

