Controversial remarks of BJP leaders have tacit approval from top, says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that controversial remarks of BJP leaders had "tacit approval from the top" and said that democracy is not about only winning and losing elections but also understanding the true meaning of India. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Parliament, Gogoi targeted the BJP-led government over police action over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also targeted the ruling BJP for choosing Parvesh Sahib Singh as its first speaker of the debate, saying the West Delhi MP had been barred for 96 hours from campaigning in Delhi by the Election Commission over his controversial remarks. "This shows the attitude of the BJP. He was banned by the Election Commission but is supported by the BJP," he said.

The Congress had staged a walk-out from the Lok Sabha soon after Verma began to speak. He alleged that the Delhi Police have not been able to trace those responsible for violence against teachers on the JNU campus and "there is a political master, who is giving them instructions."

Gogoi said the ministers who had made "inflammatory speeches" should be booked, and FIR lodged against them and claimed they were "also acting on instructions of political master." He also referred to firing incidents in Delhi against anti-CAA protests.

Gogoi alleged that the ministers of BJP government were saying that the people of India were enemies of the country "For you, the students of India are your enemies, for you women of India are enemies. I am proud of them. They are reading the Constitution. They are talking of values of freedom struggle, values of Swami Vivekananda," he said.

"Democracy is not about winning or losing elections. Democracy is when people of India understand the true meaning of freedom and values of India," he said. Gogoi said while the GDP growth has its value but more important was the idea of India.

"Today we have to save India, the idea of constitution. If India does not remain India, what are we," he said. The Congress MP said police people who were protesting were not afraid of threats. "The people of India are not going to be afraid," he said.

He said that the Modi government was only building on the work done by the previous governments in areas such as roads and houses and the true "Ravanas" were unemployment and poverty. He also slammed the Union Budget. "Will the Union Budget reverse the largest unemployment in the last four decades, the lowest GDP in last six years," asked Gogoi. (ANI)

