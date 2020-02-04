Matter of shame even after education youths have to run around for jobs: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said it is a "matter of shame" that despite being educated our youths have to run around for jobs and asserted that "solid steps" will be taken to deal with unemployment if the Congress comes to power in Delhi. Addressing Congress supporters at an election meeting in Tilak Nagar, he also took a dig at rival parties, saying, "I don't want to condemn any party on this occasion".

"I want to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today. Even after eduction, and spending so much money on it, they have to run around for jobs. It is a matter of shame," the senior Congress leader said. Singh, a noted economist, also said that unemployment rate in Delhi in the last four months was 15 per cent, much higher than what was elsewhere.

"The Congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to deal with the unemployment issue if the Congress comes to power. Our major thrust will be on employment," Singh said. He also said that there has been a fall in the number of factory workers employed in Delhi, from 2013-14 when the Sheila Dikshit government was in power, compared to the corresponding figure in 2017-18.

"It was 75,273 in 2013-2014 and fell to 68,630 in 2017-18," he said. Congress candidates from Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar were also present on the occasion.

Singh appealed to the people to vote for the two candidates to ensure their victory in polls. The former prime minister also praised the late ex-chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit for transforming the landscape of the city with her vision during her regime.

