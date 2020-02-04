Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matter of shame even after education youths have to run around for jobs: Manmohan Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:32 IST
Matter of shame even after education youths have to run around for jobs: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said it is a "matter of shame" that despite being educated our youths have to run around for jobs and asserted that "solid steps" will be taken to deal with unemployment if the Congress comes to power in Delhi. Addressing Congress supporters at an election meeting in Tilak Nagar, he also took a dig at rival parties, saying, "I don't want to condemn any party on this occasion".

"I want to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today. Even after eduction, and spending so much money on it, they have to run around for jobs. It is a matter of shame," the senior Congress leader said. Singh, a noted economist, also said that unemployment rate in Delhi in the last four months was 15 per cent, much higher than what was elsewhere.

"The Congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to deal with the unemployment issue if the Congress comes to power. Our major thrust will be on employment," Singh said. He also said that there has been a fall in the number of factory workers employed in Delhi, from 2013-14 when the Sheila Dikshit government was in power, compared to the corresponding figure in 2017-18.

"It was 75,273 in 2013-2014 and fell to 68,630 in 2017-18," he said. Congress candidates from Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar were also present on the occasion.

Singh appealed to the people to vote for the two candidates to ensure their victory in polls. The former prime minister also praised the late ex-chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit for transforming the landscape of the city with her vision during her regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Hong Kong sees first virus death, markets enjoy breather

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China, but markets enjoyed some respite from recent sharp sell-offs prompted by the fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people. After Shanghais m...

RFL case: Malvinder tells court he paid back alleged misappropriated funds money

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, told a Delhi court Tuesday he has paid back the money to the entities concerned. The submission...

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020