Delhi CM will be chosen by people, not Amit Shah: Kejriwal

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to ANI in Ndew Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared the rival BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly and said that it's the right of the Delhi's voters to choose their chief minister and not that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who wants city voters to give him a "blank cheque". He said that if the BJP does not declare its chief ministerial candidate, the votes given to the party will "go into a pit".

"People of Delhi are demanding from BJP to reveal its chief ministerial candidate. People want to know who they are voting for. If they do not reveal their CM candidate, then the votes of the people are going into a pit," Kejriwal said while speaking to ANI. "In a democracy, the people choose their chief minister and not anyone else. The people should have the right to choose who they want as their chief minister. Amit Shah is asking people of Delhi to give him a blank cheque so he can fill in the name of the chief minister," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal said that he is ready to debate with BJP's chief ministerial candidate. "If BJP declares its chief ministerial candidate, I am willing to participate in a debate with that person. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah is asking people to vote for the BJP so that he can choose the chief minister," Kejriwal said.

On Tuesday, AAP also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

