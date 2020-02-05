Malawi presidency to appeal court ruling overturning election result

Malawi's presidency on Wednesday rejected a court ruling overturning the election result that returned Peter Mutharika to power, saying that it "cannot be allowed to stand".

Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the presidency had assembled papers for an appeal against the ruling.

