BJP MP demands strict action against 'anti-national slogans,

  Updated: 07-02-2020 16:01 IST
A BJP MP on Friday expressed concerns about "anti-national slogans and activities" during ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and sought strict action against those involved in them. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, BJP member R K Singh said demonstrations and protests are a right in a democracy, but in the "garb" of protests anti- national slogans and activities are happening.

"It is a serious concern. There should be right to protest peacefully. But in the garb of protests anti-national slogans are being raised and efforts being made to create anarchy...Government should ensure strict action against them," the BJP MP said. Meanwhile, Vijila Sathyananth of the AIADMK highlighted the problems faced by air passengers as most of the airports in the country have been designated as "silent airports".

She said passengers miss flights in the absence of announcements or passenger paging by airlines, especially when boarding gates are changed. The AIADMK MP suggested that the system of announcement should be restored for the benefit of air passengers.

Ashok Bajpai of the BJP expressed concern over the "commercialisation" of education and questioned self-financing courses in the public sector educational institutions. Another BJP MP Kailash Soni raised the issue of discontinuation of pension for Emergency detainees, while his party colleague G V L Narasimha sought relaxation in the age criteria for the beneficiaries of newly introduced 10 per cent reservation system for economically weaker sections of the society..

