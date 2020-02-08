Tight vigil at Ghaziabad, Gurugram border ahead of polling today
With polling for Delhi Assembly elections today, police thoroughly checked vehicles at Ghaziabad and Gurugram borders.
With polling for Delhi Assembly elections today, police thoroughly checked vehicles at Ghaziabad and Gurugram borders. Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur check post and Delhi-Gurugram border with police personnel keeping vigil on suspected vehicles and persons.
"Ghaziabad district is on alert. Checking is going on at various points. At 36 points located on the border, video recordings and checking of vehicles is being done," SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani had said. The counting of votes will take place on February 11 (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghaziabad
- Delhi Assembly
- Ghazipur
- Delhi
- Ghaziabad district
ALSO READ
Dairy farms in residential area in Ghaziabad running illegally, committee tells NGT
2 new police stations to be functional in Ghaziabad from Tuesday
Delhi Assembly polls: Bagga responds to notice over his campaign song
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gonda area for Delhi assembly polls
Engineering student commits suicide in Ghaziabad