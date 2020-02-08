Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi casts vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi constituency

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday polled her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.

Sonia Gandhi casts vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi constituency
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday polled her vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will cast her vote at Lodhi Estate.

"Everyone should come out and vote. It is extremely important. Don't be lazy," Priyanka said while speaking to the reporters. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also exercised his franchise at polling booth number 81 and 82 at Aurangzeb Road in Delhi.

Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their respective votes at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

