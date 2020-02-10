Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel top court allows Arab lawmaker to run in polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 02:48 IST
Israel top court allows Arab lawmaker to run in polls

Jerusalem, Feb 10 (AFP) Israel's supreme court on Sunday overturned a decision by the country's elections body to disqualify an Arab lawmaker from running in March elections after accusations she supported "terrorists". The central elections committee in January invalidated the candidacy of Heba Yazbak, a member of the Arab Joint List. Yazbak is a member of the Arab nationalist group Balad and has been in the Knesset since last April's polls.

A petition alleged she supported armed struggle against Israel and had praised militants who killed Israelis. Yazbak was targeted in particular over a Facebook post in support of Samir Kantar, a member of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah who was convicted of murdering three Israelis, including a four-year-old girl, in 1979.

"There was no 'critical mass' of formal evidence to justify disqualifying her," said the supreme court, which took into account "remorse" expressed by Yazbak. Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party had joined forces with the nationalist Yisrael Beitenu in the petition to disqualify Yazbak. The two parties seek the disqualification of parties which challenge the Jewish character of Israel or which support armed opposition to the Jewish state.

"Those who want Heba in the opposition and not in government must vote only for Likud," the Likud party wrote on Twitter after the court's decision was announced. Israel's top court barred two members of the extreme-right party Jewish Power from running in the September 2019 elections over "incitement to racism."

The March 2 polls are Israel's third in less than a year, after national polls in April and September failed to yield a governing coalition. Netanyahu's right wing Likud party was deadlocked with centrist Benny Gantz's Blue and White party in both the 2019 elections. (AFP)

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.I...

UK hopes to have freeports up and running next year

Britain plans to announce the location of up to 10 post-Brexit freeports by the end this year so they can begin operating in 2021, the government said on Sunday. As Britain develops its own trade policy for the first time in decades after l...

Salvadoran president's supporters pressure lawmakers to approve loan to boost security

Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gathered on Sunday to press lawmakers to approve a 109 million loan Bukele wants to bolster his plan to better equip police and soldiers in the fight against crime. Bukele, who on Friday warne...

20 civilians dead as Syrian govt set to retake key highway: monitor

At least 20 civilians were killed on Sunday as Syrian regime forces were poised to retake a key motorway connecting Damascus to second city Aleppo, after weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region, a monitor said. The regime and its Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020