BJP to start filling vacant posts at central, state level leadership

The top leadership of the BJP has asked the states for a list of names that could be inducted as national office-bearers in the party.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:52 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The top leadership of the BJP has asked the states for a list of names that could be inducted as national office-bearers in the party. The BJP has started the process of filling vacant positions in the party organisation. In this connection, the central leadership has written a letter to all the states to recommend names.

In a letter undersigned by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, it reads that representation should be made to all the sections of society. So names of 10 party workers belonging to general category, five youth leaders, five women leaders, and five workers belonging to the SC/ST category. The list will have to be sent to BJP president JP Nadda.

The letter also stated that a list recommending the names for party organisation at the state level and for the post of Pradesh Morcha president should also be recommended by the state. Earlier, to fill vacant posts at the district level, the party leadership at the state level was informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

