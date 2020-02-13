Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress should ruthlessly reinvent itself: Jairam Ramesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:06 IST
Congress should ruthlessly reinvent itself: Jairam Ramesh
Image Credit: Twitter(@Jairam_Ramesh)

Voicing concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi assembly polls and the crisis it is facing in some states like Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has suggested that the party "ruthlessly" reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant. Senior leader Veerappa Moily too has called for a "surgical" action to revive the party in the context of the Delhi election drubbing.

In an interview to PTI, Ramesh said: "Congress leaders have to reinvent themselves. Congress party has to reinvent itself if it has to be relevant. Otherwise, we are staring at irrelevance.Our arrogance has to go, even after six years out of power sometimes, some of us behave as if we are still ministers," he said.

Asked about the leaderhip issue in the party,he said local level leaders have to be encouraged and nurtured. They have to be given freedom and autonomy, he added.

"The substance and style of our leadership has to change. We are virtually non-existent in Bihar, We are almost extinct in UP but we are strong in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Haryana we have come back," Ramesh said.

The party has to "ruthlessly reinvent" itself, he maintained. The Congress leader claimed the Delhi election result was rejection of Amit Shah, who was the chief campaigner of the BJP.

"It is a resounding slap on his face and it is a rejection of the language used in the campaign, tactics used in the campaign," Ramesh said. The Congress leader, however, said his party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years during which key infrastructure including roads, Metro and airport were built, suffered a severe drubbing in the polls.

Responding to a query on the presence of increasing number of leaders from Kerala in the central leaderhip, he hailed the style of functioning of the Congress and its leaders in the southern state but opined "we cannot become a Kerala centric party." "In Kerala we face a peculiar position, because we are competing against CPI(M). But what works in Kerala may not work outside Kerala. We cannot become a Kerala-centric party although we have very influential Kerala leaders now at the top of the Congress party." Ramesh did not favour the formula put forward by party MP Shashi Tharoor for electing the Congress president, saying the Congress presidency is usually a consensus choice.

"Shashi Tharoor has given an election formula. But in the long history of Congress party, there were only two occasions we had elections. I am totally at a loss to understand why Tharoor made such a suggestion," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Girl accuses principal, 2 teachers of sexual harassment in UP

A female college student on Thursday accused the principal and two teachers of sexually harassing her. A complaint has been registered against the principal and two teachers, police said.A complaint has been registered. If others want to gi...

MoFPI organizing National Organic Festival to empower women: Harsimrat Badal

With an aim to empower women and promote organic produce, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries MoFPI is organizing a National Organic Festival with a special focus on women entrepreneurs, said Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister ...

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the...

FACTBOX-Five facts about Britain's Rishi Sunak

Following are five facts about Rishi Sunak, who British media said had been offered the job of finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020