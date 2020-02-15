Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Facebook allows U.S. political candidates to run sponsored content

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 02:26 IST
UPDATE 3-Facebook allows U.S. political candidates to run sponsored content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it was allowing U.S.-based political candidates to run branded content on its social networking platforms, but the content would not be cataloged in its advertising library. Political campaigns and groups can now use the social media company's branded content tool, which allows influencers to more clearly tag in an official sub-header that the post is a paid partnership.

The change came after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg this week paid popular meme accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram to post content about the billionaire former New York mayor. The strategy of paying social media influencers to spread political messages or make content is gathering momentum ahead of the 2020 race, but rules around the practice have been hazy.

"After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement. The Instagram posts by popular meme accounts that were paid for by the Bloomberg campaign did include disclaimers, but their humorous nature left some users wondering if the partnerships were real. Several used the disclaimer: "And yes this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg."

To use Facebook's branded content tool, political campaigns or groups must be authorized as political advertisers through the company's ID verification process. Facebook does not make money from branded or sponsored content, for which brands directly pay creators, so they do not count this as advertising. They do, however, require content creators to comply with regulations to disclose paid partnerships.

The Federal Trade Commission requires social media influencers and content creators to clearly label sponsored posts. Facebook said sponsored content from political advertisers will not be included in its Ad Library, a database maintained to provide transparency around political and other advertising, unless the creator pays to promote the post using the company's advertising tools.

Bloomberg's Democratic rival Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the fact that sponsored posts would not be publicly tracked. "Refusing to catalog paid political ads because the Bloomberg campaign found a workaround means there will be less transparency for the content he is paying to promote," Warren said in a tweet. "Mike Bloomberg cannot be allowed to buy an election with zero accountability."

The Bloomberg campaign, which has shelled out on a huge digital campaign to try and beat Republican President Donald Trump in November, told Reuters this week that it thought its "meme strategy" would be effective. "The campaign was explicitly clear that these posts were ads and sponsored content," said Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, in a statement on Friday. "We went above and beyond to follow Instagram's rules and the text of the post clearly shows these are the campaign's paid ads."

A Facebook spokesman told Reuters that the Bloomberg campaign was not the only political campaign that had asked about the company's policies regarding sponsored content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-'Epidemic under control' - Quotes from interview with senior China diplomat

Chinas State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sat with Reuters for a 90-minute interview in Berlin. Here are some of the highlightsCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK After the epidemic started, we have set up a nationwide mechanism and mobilized n...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that the new coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries. In a wide-ranging intervie...

Lightning to put 9-game streak to test vs. Flyers

If the Tampa Bay Lightning had a sign hanging outside their dressing room to summarize their current situation, it would read No Kucherov, No Stamkos ... No worries The winning has continued this week for the Lightning despite playing witho...

Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inaugurate India Pavillion at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will visit Dubai from February 16-18 to attend the Gulfood 2020, the Indian Consulate here has said. Badal will inaugurate the India Pavill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020