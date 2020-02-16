RSS using pro-CAA campaign to target Muslims, says CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI-M Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is using the pro-CAA campaign to target the Muslims, while Islamic fundamentalists are trying to create religious polarisation using anti-CAA protests. Speaking to media after the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state committee meeting, Balakrishnan said that his party has decided to expose these two sections and to oppose their agenda.

The RSS is the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the student's body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). "The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a party with extremist nature. They are trying to divide people on religious lines. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to create an Islamic nation. They are working on the ideology of India's liberation through Islam. When RSS shouts Jai Sri Ram, these Islamic fundamentalists shout 'Bolo Takbir...' CPI(M) as a party will expose both these groups and will fight their agendas, ' said Balakrishnan.

He said the party would strengthen anti-CAA protests, and, all like-minded people who oppose the act are welcome to join party's organised protests. "Except for organisations like SDPI, we welcome all to join the protests. Those in United Democratic Front (UDF) including the Muslim League are welcome to join in," he said.

Asked about the arrested students, Allan and Thaha, for their alleged involvement in Maoists activities and facing NIA probe, he said the party has suspended their membership. When asked about Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on missing rifles and live cartridges, Balakrishnan, who is a former home minister of Kerala, played down the findings.

"These cartridges went missing from 2013 to 2018. During that time, four DGPs changed. Regarding CAG findings there is a procedure to be followed and it has to be reported to the Public Accounts Committee. The 'missing' cartridges may be a clerical error on the paper and it happens from time to time," he added. (ANI)

