AIDS serious problem, should be tackled on war-footing:
Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday called for concerted efforts to control and
fight the growing HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state. Delivering his customary speech on the opening day of
the Assembly's Budget Session, Pillai, who assumed charge in October last year, said AIDS was a serious problem in the
state, which "should be tackled on a war-footing". "We need more aggressive and collective efforts from
the government, the churches, the NGOs and all voluntary organisations to check the rapid spread of the deadly
disease," he said. Claiming that primary healthcare provisions for
people feature among the government's top priorities, the governor said an "improved" scheme has been launched in
Mizoram recently, which aims to provide an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh cover to the beneficiaries.
Highlighting the economic achievements of the government, Pillai said Mizoram had been witnessing a
remarkable growth in the recent years, and was taking measures to become a self-reliant state.
According to the governor, the state's economic growth, last year, stood at 14.82 per cent - which is among
the best in the country. The government has implemented its flagship programme
-- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) -- to ensure growth in various sectors, Pillai stated.
It has also set up state-level and district-level coordination committees for doubling farmers' income, he said.
Pillai also expressed hope that Mizoram would emerge as the "cleanest state in India" in near future, as at least
23 notified urban towns have been covered under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).
"The government has taken up several initiatives to generate more electricity from solar power and hydro-electric
power projects. It is making massive efforts to improve literacy rate in the country by carrying out a drive in areas
with low-literacy rates, including Lunglei, Mamit, Lawngtlai and Aizawl districts," he added.
