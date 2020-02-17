AP govt has taken U-turn on CAA, says Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran on Monday said that the Andhara Pradesh government has taken 'U-turn' on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "In Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister has said that his party will not support and allow CAA to be implemented in the State while they have already supported CAA in both the Houses of Parliament. They are taking a U-turn now," he said.

"It is clear that CAA is for giving Citizenship and not for taking it away. Both the Telugu States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are opposing it, and Telangana Cabinet has given a statement that they will pass a resolution against CAA," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

